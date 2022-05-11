Banano (BAN) Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Banano (BAN) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $10.73 million and $216,883.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012842 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,703.34 or 1.00114173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.00 or 0.00565032 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

