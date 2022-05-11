Bally’s Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BALY)

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bally’s in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get Bally's alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bally’s by 15,678.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,839,000 after acquiring an additional 658,167 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bally’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 752,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,723,000 after acquiring an additional 133,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Bally’s by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 310,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bally’s (Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.