Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 163,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,750,573 shares.The stock last traded at $6.59 and had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.47.

The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after buying an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

