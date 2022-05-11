Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDP stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 412,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,573. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 47,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 134,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,272,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 402,270 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

