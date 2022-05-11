Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Down 8.3%

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 71,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,573,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

BKKT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKKT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.