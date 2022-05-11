Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $78.12

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $78.12 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.51.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

