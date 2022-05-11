B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$7.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.11 on Friday, hitting C$5.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,030. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.21 and a 1 year high of C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total value of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,243,669.41. Insiders have sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624 over the last three months.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

