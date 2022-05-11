B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 470 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Whirlpool by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WHR stock opened at $188.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average is $205.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $250.55.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.03%.

WHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

