B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 174 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Snowflake by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $143.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

