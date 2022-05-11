B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.19 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion and a PE ratio of 5.07.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.39.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.