B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $102.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.99 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

