B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

