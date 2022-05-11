B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $666,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $275,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.51 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $79.99 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

