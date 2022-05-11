B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $632,000 Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 349,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.68.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

