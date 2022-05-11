B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 14,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,421,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 55,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $325.84 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $397.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

