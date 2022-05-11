B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $477,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.05.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.07 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

