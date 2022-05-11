B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $72.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.83.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

