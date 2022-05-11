B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 773 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 409,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after buying an additional 34,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

NYSE:EMR opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.