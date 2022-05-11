B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 648 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 22,287 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $260.23 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.18. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

