B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $240.64 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $56,713.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,384 shares of company stock worth $931,020 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

