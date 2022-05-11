B. Riley Lowers Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $85.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903 over the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.