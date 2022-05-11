B. Riley Comments on Identiv, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INVE)

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Identiv in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Identiv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $261.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,553,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $5,158,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 975.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 113,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth $1,357,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 59,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 287,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,982 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.