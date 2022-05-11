Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Azenta had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Azenta updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.17. Azenta has a 12 month low of $61.35 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

