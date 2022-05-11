AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. AZEK updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

AZEK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,720. AZEK has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AZEK by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AZEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

