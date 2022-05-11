AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $33.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. AZEK has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.71.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $100,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AZEK by 67.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after acquiring an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 569.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 133.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,545 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 55.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

