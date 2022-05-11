Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) PT Lowered to $125.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

AXON has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

AXON stock opened at $89.46 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.61.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

