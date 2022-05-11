Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Announces Earnings Results

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $256.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:AXON traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,256. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $683,262.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

