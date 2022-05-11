Aviva PLC Sells 955 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $19,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The stock had a trading volume of 78,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,415,036. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.14. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

