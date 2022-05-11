Aviva PLC Sells 36,400 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Ferrari worth $26,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,863,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,612. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $178.87 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day moving average of $233.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is currently 27.26%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

