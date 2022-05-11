Aviva PLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,580,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,809,000 after purchasing an additional 163,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,599,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,856,000 after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.76.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,161. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.81. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

