Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $24,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. 136,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787,839. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

