Aviva PLC Raises Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.86. 4,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $340.81 and its 200-day moving average is $377.41.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.40.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

