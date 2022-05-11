Aviva PLC Raises Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $78,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $329.47. 16,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The firm has a market cap of $79.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.67 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

