Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $68,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Walmart by 152.2% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after buying an additional 26,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.38. 64,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,011. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.69. The company has a market cap of $413.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.