Aviva PLC Lowers Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $65,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $43.69. 259,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,172,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $165.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

