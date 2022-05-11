Aviva PLC Has $88.26 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $88,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.68. 12,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.97 and its 200-day moving average is $346.42. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.