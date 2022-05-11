Aviva PLC Has $75.31 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 827,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $75,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,731. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

