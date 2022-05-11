Aviva PLC Has $18.81 Million Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Copart worth $18,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Copart by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in Copart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Copart by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.26. 4,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,210. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.13. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

