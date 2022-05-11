Aviva PLC Has $167.63 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.7% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $167,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $7,637,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TMO traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.80. 8,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.72 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.83 and a 200-day moving average of $594.70.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
