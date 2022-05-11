Aviva PLC Has $105.14 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 504,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $105,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,812. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.38.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

