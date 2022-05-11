Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $121,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after buying an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, for a total transaction of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

PYPL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.11. 214,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,420,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

