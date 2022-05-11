Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,572 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. 645,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,136,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.49. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

