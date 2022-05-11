Aviva PLC Buys 3,389 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $21,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Snowflake by 16.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.62. 40,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,719. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.55 and its 200-day moving average is $279.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The business had revenue of $383.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.89.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

