Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,518.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,251,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,402 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,321,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.90 per share, with a total value of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.36. 14,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

