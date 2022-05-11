Aviva PLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.41.

In other news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.55. The company had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,560. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

