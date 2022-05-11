Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.42% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $27,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $81.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

