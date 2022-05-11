AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock Holdings Cut by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,174 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $35,409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,124,000 after acquiring an additional 266,377 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $22,170,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1,776.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,208,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 432,709 shares of company stock valued at $47,964,300. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AN opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AN shares. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

