Aurox (URUS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $938,548.00

Aurox (URUS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. Aurox has a market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $938,548.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurox coin can currently be purchased for about $35.56 or 0.00113071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aurox Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

