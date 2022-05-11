Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 8.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.55. 155,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,760,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,839,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,266,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,751,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,969,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.