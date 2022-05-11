Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$68.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$57.65 million.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$3.39 on Wednesday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a market cap of C$728.08 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of Aurora Cannabis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,674 shares in the company, valued at C$168,169.94.

Several research analysts have commented on ACB shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$5.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.89.

About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.